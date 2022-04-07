POCATELLO — Idaho’s former first lady, Lori Otter, was recently recognized as the 62nd Idaho Business Leader of the Year at an annual award dinner last Thursday.
The award was presented to Otter by Idaho State University’s business fraternity Alpha Kappa Psi and is an annual recognition that honors an Idaho business leader who has demonstrated outstanding business and professional ethics. It is the longest-standing recognition program of its kind in the state, a press release said.
“This is a great honor,” Otter said. “There’s been some pretty big names on that wall and it’s nice to be recognized for your work and it’s a great organization. ISU has a great program and a great business program and accounting college and it was really fun to be with those young people (that) night.”
Otter joined 61 previously awarded individuals who’ve had the honor of being named business leader of the year, including a congressman, former governors, and entrepreneurs from some of Idaho’s largest companies.
Over many years, Otter committed her time and passion towards educating Idaho schoolchildren and coaching junior high and high school girls basketball and volleyball in the Meridian School District, where she coached three state championship teams at Centennial High School. She is currently a member of the Treasure Valley Reading Foundation, an organization that encourages families to read with their children to help establish reading skills at an early age.
Since she was young, Otter knew she wanted to enter education as a career due to the positive influence of those around her.
“I went into education and teaching because those are the people that had influenced my life and kind of shaped me and encouraged me. My teachers were a big part of who I’ve become in my life,” she said.
Otter’s commitment to serving communities extends to her involvement with many nonprofits throughout Idaho, including her work with the Boise Chamber of Commerce, Ada County Meridian Boys and Girls Club, the World Special Olympic Games, and more.
She is also the chief executive officer of the nonprofit organization Idaho Women in Leadership, which is designed to help women navigate leadership roles in government and business through leadership training programs. Currently, she is a realtor with Berkshire Hathaway Realty.
As a former educator, Otter explained that being named business leader of the year was an exciting recognition since the event was entirely student-led.
“The whole event is student driven through the business fraternity and I think anytime you can teach kids to lead and do things like that and take charge, it’s a good thing,” she said. “So it was a really nice evening with really nice people and I look forward to seeing what those kids are going to do in the future.”