CHUBBUCK — A new event venue in Chubbuck is ready to open its doors.
The Hive Venue, which is located at Patriot Square on Chubbuck Road, will host its grand opening event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 12.
Thanks A Brunch will be serving food, and there will be sweet treats from Donut Bros as well. Several of The Hive’s preferred vendors will be on hand.
Cassidy and Brennan Bell built The Hive from the ground up starting last November. Cassidy told the Journal in March that they saw a need for more event spaces in the area and that the 4,425-square-foot building will provide area residents with another option.
While the space is primarily a wedding venue, they are open to hosting all kinds of events.
The Hive will be available for Monday through Saturday. To book a date for your event, email hiveweddingvenue@gmail.com.
For more information, visit instagram.com/thehive.venue or facebook.com/thehive.weddingvenue.