POCATELLO — After the success of launching a goal-based planning program in Treasure Valley, Idaho Central Credit Union is expanding its Wealth Management program to the rest of the state, which will provide all its members with strategic planning for retirement, investments, taxes and more.
The program will provide financial advisers who will assist members and guide them through the planning process and incorporate their needs, wants and wishes into their strategy, said Chris Jeppsen, vice president of Wealth Management.
This program meets a growing demand for personalized financial advising across the state.
“Idaho Central saw an increase in requests from our membership for knowledge, information and structure when preparing for retirement and/or leaving something for multiple generations to come,” Jeppsen said. “We originally launched our Wealth Management program in the Treasure Valley and have been steadily increasing our financial adviser presence all over the state.”
The credit union has partnered with Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group, which has over 125 years of experience and a network of 10,000 financial advisers, to answer this demand from its members. This partnership will produce quality advising that is personalized and easy to access.
“When we began to research how best to assist our members with their investment needs, we knew we wanted to partner with a company that had a strong reputation (and) focused on planning with state-of the-art technology and products,” Jeppsen said. “With Ameriprise, our members enjoy personalized advice, robust investment solutions and the digital capabilities that allow them to meet with their advisers where, when and how it works best for the member.”
ICCU also provides members throughout the state with Medicaid agents who can help guide each individual through their financial plans and help navigate the correct forms to get them set up with their Medicaid coverage, Jeppsen said.