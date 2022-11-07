POCATELLO — Grabbing your morning cup doesn’t get any fresher than at Glean Coffee Roasters in downtown Pocatello. The warming smells of freshly roasted coffee beans tickle your nostrils as you enter a cozy and contemporary environment with free Wi-Fi that’s perfect for studying or catching up with a friend.
Founders Billy and Amanda Chaddock, as well as Emma and Jonathan Theander, are thrilled to provide a pleasant coffee shop that gives back to the community by being thoughtful with their product sourcing as well as donating to nonprofits.
“We’re intentional with every decision we make,” Billy Chaddock said. “We want people to know where we're sourcing our beans from, how we're roasting them, where we're roasting them, how fresh you're getting it, and the people that we're working with, and that goes for everything that we do here.”
Glean Coffee strives for freshness by either locally sourcing or making in-house nearly every product they offer. They’ve partnered with Round River Baking for fresh morning toast and house-made butter, as well as Reed’s Dairy and house-made syrups for espresso drinks. They also make their pastries in-house.
Coffee bean sourcing is especially a concern for Chaddock, and he and his co-founders take special care in their process from the coffee plant to your mug.
“Coffee's the No. 1 most traded commodity on the planet above crude oil, and most (coffee sourcing) practices are, for lack of better words, unethical in the way that it's handled because most of the coffee's grown in third-world countries,” he said. “So it seemed like a really cool contrast to take something that's the most commonly traded commodity on planet earth that is on a grand scale mishandled and represent it in a better way.”
Not only does Glean Coffee strive for local and ethical sources, but they also make an effort to give back to the community by donating some of their profits to organizations.
“When (Glean Coffee) first started at the farmer's market, we set a goal to do 2,000 meals with The Idaho Foodbank, and we crushed it,” Chaddock said. “Right now we're working with a local organization, PTSD Veteran Athletes. They do sports therapy, and we’re helping them get some more equipment.”
Chaddock believes that it’s important for the community to be involved with Glean Coffee’s mission.
“Every bag of coffee we sell is a dollar (to a nonprofit) and every drink is a quarter and it adds up super, super quick,” he said. “I think it's important for the customers who are buying into the mission that they actually see some of it come to fruition. We even brought some of our customers that supported us to the food bank to do work there afterward.”
Glean Coffee is hosting a grand opening party on Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. where they will be hosting a fundraiser for PTSD Veteran Athletes. Thanks a Brunch, Creeanna’s Creations and Joy Juice will also be present. They will also have live music from local musicians and will be showcasing local artists that they have been working with such as Nick Hottmann and Barking Goat Studios and will be offering half-price on all espresso drinks until noon.
Glean Coffee is located at 240 S. Main St., between The Yellowstone Restaurant and Off The Rails Brewery. They are open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
