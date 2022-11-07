POCATELLO — Grabbing your morning cup doesn’t get any fresher than at Glean Coffee Roasters in downtown Pocatello. The warming smells of freshly roasted coffee beans tickle your nostrils as you enter a cozy and contemporary environment with free Wi-Fi that’s perfect for studying or catching up with a friend.

Founders Billy and Amanda Chaddock, as well as Emma and Jonathan Theander, are thrilled to provide a pleasant coffee shop that gives back to the community by being thoughtful with their product sourcing as well as donating to nonprofits.

Glean Coffee Roasters is located on South Main Street in Pocatello.
The espresso machine at Glean Coffee Roasters. The syrups for drinks are made in-house.

