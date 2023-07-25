After logging in 46 years in the banking industry and eight years of serving as the president and CEO of Citizens Community Bank, Amy Rhoads is passing on the baton to Chief Credit Officer Nathan Christensen. Her last day was July 14.
Rhoads, who began a career at Citizens Community Bank as a branch manager when it first opened in 1997, said she is pleased by the positive reputation the bank has maintained over the 26 years since its doors opened. Now, heading into retirement, she says she’s confident that Christensen will keep the positive relationship between Citizens’ and its community strong.
“He’ll carry that same momentum going forward,” Rhoads said. “We’ve got a good team that’s in place that will carry on with Nate as well.”
Rhoads said leaving the employees she’s worked alongside for years makes the job hard to leave.
Citizens Community Bank, which has consistently been voted as the Best Bank during Idaho State Journal’s Readers’ Choice Awards for the past seven years, encourages its employees to volunteer in the community and sets aside special days to help local charities.
“One of the main things that we do is we are always volunteering with nonprofits and with their projects and whatever needs to be done,” Rhoads said. “We also have a community day where we take half the employees in the morning and half in the afternoon and find projects to do, whether it’s the food bank, the homeless shelter, United Way or some organization that needs help. We are doing what needs to be done … and doing things to beautify (the area) and help our partners.”
Between the Pocatello, Idaho Falls and Rexburg areas, the bank has six locations, and although it was purchased in 2005 by regional bank holding company Glacier Bancorp Inc., Citizens has continued to act and serve its customers like a community bank — another aspect that Rhoads and Christensen are very proud of.
“What’s unique about it is we have our own lending authorities, we have our own board, and all of our board members are from East Idaho, and the majority are from Pocatello,” Christensen said. “They are very big in the community and that’s why we’re successful.”
That’s one benefit they agree comes from the backing of a regional bank — it gives them an edge on competition. If a big company comes to Pocatello and wishes to establish more localized roots, Citizens will have the ability to help that big company bank locally.
“We want to continue to serve the community,” he said. “I think that’s been our success. Because of our community involvement, we’ve had the bank very profitable over the years.”
Christensen has worked for Citizens for 15 years, where he first started off as a mortgage officer and worked his way up to chief credit officer. He explained that he’s watched Rhoads' example of how to best serve customers and looks forward to continuing what she’s built up.
“Amy has created a position where she has put down a model that shows the management team and me how to grow this bank in the community,” he said. “I wouldn’t mind seeing us take that to the next level and take it to other communities.”
