Amy Rhoads and Nathan Christensen

Amy Rhoads and Nathan Christensen

 Courtesy photos

After logging in 46 years in the banking industry and eight years of serving as the president and CEO of Citizens Community Bank, Amy Rhoads is passing on the baton to Chief Credit Officer Nathan Christensen. Her last day was July 14.

Rhoads, who began a career at Citizens Community Bank as a branch manager when it first opened in 1997, said she is pleased by the positive reputation the bank has maintained over the 26 years since its doors opened. Now, heading into retirement, she says she’s confident that Christensen will keep the positive relationship between Citizens’ and its community strong.

