RIGBY — Andrea Zundel moved to Rigby when she was in the sixth grade. After graduating from Rigby High School in 1995, Zundel moved to Idaho Falls where she started her career and had three daughters: Alexa, Brynlee and DreAna.
Now Zundel continues her ties to Rigby by working as the newest financial adviser to the area with Edward Jones. As an accounting graduate of Idaho State University, Zundel says she's always been good with numbers and loves finance.
"Being able to help people's money grow in the long term and helping people invest in the things we need every day is the best part of my job," she said. "You get to help people make their money work for them."
At Edward Jones, Zundel offers assistance with wealth management, retirement savings, stocks, bonds and mutual funds along with insurance options and a few other investment services.
"I think financial advising services are affordable, which is a big misconception about them," Zundel said. "People see a professional for medical services, for dental, and I think people should see a professional when it comes to finances as well."
According to Zundel, she provides holistic financial planning and all investment services in one place. For those interested in Edward Jones and the services Zundel can provide, her number is 208-745-1300. She stated that most people go into retirement unprepared and often without adequate funds and that it’s better to start sooner rather than later when it comes it saving.
“Don’t put saving on the back-burner,” Zundel said. “It also doesn’t cost anything to get a consultation.”
Two pieces of financial advice she has is to look at term insurance for those with families and to invest in a Roth IRA.
“If you make it a goal to put $6,000 a year into a Roth IRA account, you could be a millionaire by the time you retire,” Zundel said. “For those with questions, don’t be afraid to ask about your finances. Focus on where you’re at today and look at your goals to make sure your future is on track.”
Zundel’s office is located at 711 Rigby Lake Drive, Suite 202, in Rigby.