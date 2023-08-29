The Pocatello Visitors Center is located at 2695 S. Fifth Ave.

The Pocatello Visitors Center is located at 2695 S. Fifth Ave.

 KYLE RILEY/For the Journal

Pocatello might not be a major tourist destination, but the new head of the city’s tourism organization is hoping to give people a reason to get off the interstate.

Jeff Glissendorf has a background in the tourism industry. Previously the general manager of TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Pocatello and a member of the Idaho Travel Council, he is now the director of tourism and marketing at Visit Pocatello-Chubbuck — and the agency’s first full-time paid employee. Before Glissendorf took the lead, the organization was run entirely by a board of volunteers.

The Chief Pocatello statue is pictured at Pocatello Visitors Center.

The Chief Pocatello statue is pictured at Pocatello Visitors Center.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.