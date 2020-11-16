Preparations for the holiday season are underway. Are you ready? Now is the perfect time to buy new appliances, upgrade your flooring, update your furniture or add some new art. You will find everything you need downtown! Our shop owners are ready to help you prepare for the holidays!
Happy seventh anniversary to Villano’s Italian
Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main St., is celebrating seven years and invites you in this week. Villano’s offers daily specials including $2 off all things taco on Tuesdays, and on Wednesdays all regular menu items are $12 or less. They also have date night specials every Friday. Dine in or order for takeout by calling 208-904-0679.
Have a device that needs repair work?
Huddlle Device Repair, 312 W. Center St., is your one-stop shop for anything tech related. Broken cellphone, tablet or laptop screens? They fix those! Battery dying quickly? They replace those! They are known for fixing everything from cell phones, to VCRs, to televisions, to home appliances and those one-off devices that nobody else wants to touch. They also build custom computers and install them in your home for no additional charge, just in time for the holidays. Same day repairs on most devices. Free diagnosis. Military/first responders discount. Lifetime warranties on most repairs. Stop in or call 208-317-4840 for more information.
Co-working at Huddlle
Looking for a new space? Huddlle CoWorking memberships are now available starting at $99 per month. All amenities included (free fiber speed Wi-Fi, coffee station, printing/laminating, conference room, projector and screen, presentation TVs, climate controlled and comfortable). Standard memberships include access from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and premium memberships include 24-hour access with private desk, premium communal office space, private access code, priority select on conference room usage, discounted access to tap room, and free tech support from Huddlle Device Repair.
Flooring specials at Pocatello Flooring
Pocatello Flooring, 123 N. Main St., has the waterproof flooring that’s perfect for your home. COREtec is the original waterproof LVP. During the month of November, you can get all COREtec flooring for 10 percent off. Enjoy Black Friday savings early. And, if you are planning to sell your home and need new flooring, be sure to stop in and ask about their Sellers Program. New flooring with $100 down and save 10 percent.
Vintage for Christmas
Idaho’s Antique Row invites you in to do some Christmas shopping. Be sure to stop in at Kanda’s & Co., 159 S. Main St.; Cherub Creations, 115 N. Main St., Old Town Mercantile, 134 N. Main St.; Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St.; Vain & Vintage, 149 N. Main St.; and Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St.
Wine tasting at Barricade this Thursday
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., invites you to take a break from reality this Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to experience some beautiful wines from the Northwest. Kathy Standley from BRJ Distributors will be serving up tastings from Idaho, Oregon and Washington. It is $10 for five pours with special pricing on wine by the glass or bottle on the night of the tasting. Bring your own snacks or get to go from Sumisu or delivery from ChubbyZ'
Order your custom winter wear at Alston’s today
If your business needs an updated winter look, new hoodies, hats or customized premium items, be sure to contact Alston T-Shirt Printing & Embroidery. Located at 245 N. Main St., Alstons would love to help your business today. Stop in or call 208-242-3264 today.
Crafter’s Market open every Saturday
The Crafter's Market at Station Square is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
Dining and entertainment specials this week
The variety of restaurants, breweries, bars and grills located in Historic Downtown Pocatello would love to serve you a wonderful meal along with a hot or cold beverage. Dine in, take-out or curbside pick-up is available throughout our area. Dine local and support local this week!
This year it’s even more important to shop small and support local during the holiday season. Whether you choose to shop and dine in person, order a gift card online, pick up take out or curbside, our locally owned and operated businesses would love your support. Keep your dollars local and help your neighbors continue to provide the products and services they do so well for our community.
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Historic Downtown Pocatello.