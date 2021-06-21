Maker’s Month, a celebration of all things made by local hands continues this week with murals underway, handmade items in our shops, along with a variety of live music and locally crafted food and beverages. Join us this week and help us celebrate our local talent.
Happy 28th anniversary to Henry’s Hair Design. Henry, Michelle and their amazing staff have been an exceptional neighbor to so many of our businesses and have developed lifelong relationships with many of our family and friends. Located at 151 S. Arthur Ave., new clients are always welcome. Call today to schedule your personalized appointment: 208-232-5233.
Happy third anniversary to ChubbyZ' Sandwich Shoppe. Located at 308 E. Center St., ChubbyZ' is open for dine in, take-out and delivery Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a menu full of hot and cold sandwiches, salads, fries, tots and more.
Squared: The Pocatello Coworking Space inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., invites you in to enjoy a “Speed Networking” event. Come network with other business owners in our community from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Summer Cornhole League gets started on Tuesday at Star Route Brewery. It’s not too late to sign up. Stop in for more details.
On Wednesday, the Bannock Civitans will kick off the Revive @ 5 Summer Concerts at the Downtown Pavilion. Live on stage, The Eclectics will be performing from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be great food, cold beverages and fun for the entire family. The KYD-J Band will be performing on June 30 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. The summer-line up looks fantastic every Wednesday through Sept. 8.
Round River Baking, 250 N. Main St., is now open on Fridays. On Fridays and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., they have breads, scones, croissants and cookies. Sandwiches are available on starting at 11 a.m.
On Thursday, Casting for Recovery Eastern Idaho will be holding a fundraiser at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. From 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., there will be raffles, a silent auction and a percentage of food and beverage sales will be donated to help raise money for the breast cancer retreat program.
We have a huge Saturday planned to celebrate the end of Maker’s Month:
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., shop local fresh produce, hanging flower baskets, bedding plants and more at the Downtown Pavilion.
The first annual Art Fest & Mural Fest kicks off at 9 a.m. as well. Locations throughout downtown Pocatello will host artists finishing up their murals, musicians performing live inside and out, free art-centered activities for families, and more until 3 p.m. A schedule of events and participating locations and activities will be published on Wednesday. Some of the activities include windsock making, potato stamping American Flag art, Zoo Idaho art with animals, rock painting and more. Watch our Facebook page and website for additional information.
The Crafter's Market at Station Square will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., extended hours to help celebrate Maker’s Month. Inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., this market is a great spot to discover unique and exciting locally crafted items with over 20 vendors each week. Crafted: Beverages at Station Square will be open, too. Cold beverages, breakfast and lunch sandwiches and more.
Pocatello's annual Independence Day Parade will return to Historic Downtown Pocatello on July 3. Presented by Idaho Central Credit Union and Portneuf Medical Center, this year's parade theme is "Stars & Stripes Forever!" Parade registration is now open at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com. Enter today and let's give our community the biggest and most patriotic Independence Day Parade ever!
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.