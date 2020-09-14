Throughout the NFL season, we’ll check in with former Idaho State football players and other notable locals currently in the NFL. Here’s an update after the wild-card round of the playoffs.
Taysom Hill (Highland HS) — BYU, New Orleans Saints
After signing Hill to a contract extension in the offseason, the Saints seem determined to use him, as the former Highland star contributed as a passer, a rusher and a receiver in New Orleans' 34-23 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.
Hill caught a 14-yard pass from Drew Brees on the Saints' first play of the season.
His biggest play came in the passing game, as Hill hit Alvin Kamara for 38 yards on a trick play in the fourth quarter, catching a backwards pass from Brees before finding Kamara downfield.
Hill finished 1 for 1 passing for 38 yards, had one catch for 14 yards, and carried the ball three times for 13 yards.
The Saints play at the Las Vegas Raiders next Monday.
Josh Hill (Blackfoot HS) — Idaho State, New Orleans Saints
Hill was targeted once but had no catches in New Orleans' win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.