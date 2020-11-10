After winning the district title and finishing third at state, the Highland girls soccer team was well-represented on the 5A District 5-6 all-conference team.
Junior forward Saydree Bell was named the offensive player of the year, and was joined on the first team by five of her Rams teammates — forwards Abby Satterfield and Addi McCulloch, midfielder Kayzee Vaughan and defenders Grace Fisher and Evee Stoddard.
Midfielder Morgan Christensen, defender Hannah Bailey and goalkeeper Meghan Calley were named to the second team.
For the boys, senior midfielder Sean Phinney was named to the first team, with junior Tregan Younis getting a second-team nod.