This was all a bit new for Pocatello. The Thunder weren’t exactly sure of the pageantry or celebration that goes along with being a district champ. So, there the Thunder stood, a bit unsure of what comes next.
They huddled up at midfield like a balloon ready to pop over the first district title in coach Dave Spillett’s seven years at his alma mater. Athletic Director Robert Parker walked over. Only he was empty-handed.
“I’m a little disappointed Century didn’t bring the trophy tonight,” Spillett said later. “They were really looking forward to that trophy tonight and being presented in the middle of the field. I do feel bad for them that Century chose not to bring it. That’s what you’re supposed to do. It’s not a surprise. It’s a traveling trophy.”
A traveling trophy that apparently didn’t make it to Holt Arena on Friday night.
Disgruntled, and still seeking some sort of memento to remember the occasion, the Thunder ran to the east side of the dome. They kneeled on the 10-yard line, looked into the camera and held up their index finger.
In the background is the big Famous Idaho Potatoes scoreboard that reads: D-Backs 12, Thunder 51.
What you may also see, depending on the camera angle, is the Diamondbacks themselves, huddled in the end zone 15 yards away.
“Pretty personal, this one,” said Spillett, the former Century coach who has a coaching staff made up of a number of former Century players. “I’m really disappointed in the way they handled things.”
Pocatello, though, made sure to handle business during the game. The Thunder dominated in the trenches, as they have against almost every 4A team pitted against them this season, chasing Century quarterback McKean Romriell from the snap and practically shutting down the Diamondbacks’ running game.
Pocatello also showed off an offense that has capitalized on big plays all season long.
Quarterback Ryan Payne had a half-dozen completions of more than 10 yards in the first half alone, including a 45-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Julian Bowie down the sideline. Complimenting that passing attack was tailback Ryken Echo Hawk, who carried the ball nine times for 52 yards and a score in the first two quarters.
Friday’s victory, though, will be more memorable for its implications. Not just a lopsided win over a cross-town rival. Or even because of a district championship. Friday’s win made Pocatello the No. 2 seed in the 4A State Tournament and ensures that the Thunder will have home-field advantage, at least, until the title game.
“It’s huge, that means we get to play here,” Payne said, looking around Holt Arena. “Weather is a big deal. We’re starting to get into winter months and it’s going to be cold.”
After Poky’s 39-point win, the Thunder figured they’d be the No. 1 seed heading into the playoffs given the 4A bracket is seeded 1-16 based on the MaxPreps rankings of each team. Heading into Friday, Pocatello was the top dog, but Sandpoint jumped above the Thunder with a dominating win over Lake City on Friday.
That means the second-seeded Thunder will play Bonneville on Friday in the first round of the playoffs.
And what’s it going to take for Pocatello to run the table and win its first state championship since 2006?
“We’ll have to continue to be the most physical football team on the field. And I really feel like we’ve done that for most of the year,” Spillett said. “We won’t fear anyone.”
“Just do our thing and we’ll be there,” Payne added.
As for the Diamondbacks, despite the loss that dropped the Diamondbacks to a 2-6 regular-season record, Century actually moved up to the No. 16 seed in the MaxPreps rankings.
But because some conferences have automatic qualifiers, Mountain Home moved into the No. 16 seed and kept Century out of the playoffs.
Regardless, year one of coach Logan Horrocks’ tenure as the Diamondbacks’ head man was not solely about wins and losses.
Century had an odd offseason with Horrocks still teaching in Twin Falls and an almost brand new coaching staff taking the reins. Even tougher, of the half-dozen 4A opponents Century faced, four of them were MaxPreps’ top-10 teams.
All that made 2021 about setting the foundation for a program.
“I thought we battled through a lot of adversity. Yeah, it didn’t go how we wanted but I’m so proud of this group of kids,” Horrocks said.
“It’s going to be nice to have an offseason. Really analyze and assess everything … figure out what worked and what didn’t, what we need to improve. I’ve got a big ‘ol list of things to do.”