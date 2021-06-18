DOUBLE-A
POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 14, TWIN FALLS BLACKHAWKS 1
POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 13, TWIN FALLS BLACKHAWKS 3
At Twin Falls, the Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels rolled over the Twin Falls Blackhawks en route to a doubleheader sweep.
In the opener, Dalton Jones tossed a five-hit complete game as Brody Burch and Easton Eddie both collected three hits – with the latter even smacking a home run.
En route to a 13-3 victory in the second game, Jones knocked in five runs including a 3-run home run. On the mound, Colton Sneddon struck out eight and didn’t allow an earned run in his seven innings of work.
The Runnin’ Rebels (11-7) plays Coeur d’Alene in Belgrade, Montana on Wednesday as part of the Bozeman Tournament.
Pocatello 301 030 7 — 14 15 0
Twin Falls 000 100 0 — 1 5 5
Pocatello — WP: Dalton Jones. HR: Easton Eddie. 3B: Kaden Knowles. 2B: Brody Burch, Easton Eddie.
Twin Falls — LP: Cole Ross. 3B: Cole Ross. 2B: Jagger Ruhter.
Pocatello 106 111 3 — 13 11 2
Twin Falls 001 002 0 — 3 6 1
Pocatello — WP: Colton Sneddon. HR: Dalton Jones.
Twin Falls — LP: Chipper Lagrone. 3B: CJ Bartholome. 2B: Colton Funke
SINGLE-A
MARSH VALLEY 12, HILLCREST 4
At Halliwell Park, James Bodily and Braxton Foster each drove in two runs as Marsh Valley advanced to the semifinals of the Pocatello Wood Bat Classic.
Marsh Valley jumped on Hillcrest with seven runs in the first three innings.
Payton Howe struck out four and allowed three hits in 5 1/3 innings.
Marsh Valley plays Ridgeline at 9 a.m. Saturday at Halliwell.
Marsh Valley 403 000 5 — 12 10 1
Hillcrest 100 020 1 — 4 5 6
Marsh Valley — WP: Payton Howe. 2B: James Bodily.
Hillcrest — LP: Jayden Freeman. 2B: Drew Ferguson.
SUGAR 5, POCATELLO REBELS 0
At Halliwell Park, the Rebels lost despite throwing a combined two-hitter.
Three Rebels pitchers combined for eight walks, and the defense also committed three errors.
None of the four runs given up by starter T.J. Edginton were earned.
Meanwhile, the Rebels had five hits, including three by Tanner Kitchin, but couldn't scratch out a run.
Sugar 110 201 0 — 5 2 0
Pocatello 000 000 0 — 0 5 3
Pocatello — LP: T.J. Edginton. 2B: Kudter Stucki.
SHELLEY 6, POCATELLO REBELS 2 (6)
At Halliwell Field, the Pocatello Rebels fell 6-2 to Shelley in the quarterfinals of the Wood Bat Classic.
Shelley scored in each of the first four innings, grabbing an early lead it never lost.
The Rebels managed just five hits and walked only three times. Hunter Hansen was the only Pocatello player to record a RBI. Starter Kudter Stucki pitched well, allowing only two earned runs, but seven Rebels’ errors led to Shelley runs.
The Rebels (9-9) plays a doubleheader against the Twin Red Hawks at Canyon Ridge HS on Tuesday.
Shelley 212 100 — 6 5 2
Pocatello 110 000 — 2 5 7
Pocatello — LP: Kudter Stucki.
BURLEY 11, POCATELLO RAYS 3 (6)
At Hawthorne Middle School, the Rays were eliminated from the Wood Bat Classic after a big inning by Burley.
Pocatello led 2-0 early, but Burley tied it in the bottom of the third and then slammed the Rays for nine runs in the fourth to seal it.
Cody Mortenson reached base three times and scored twice for the Rays.
Pocatello 101 100 — 3 4 4
Burley 002 90x — 11 10 1
Pocatello — LP: Mason Payne.