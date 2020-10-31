POCATELLO — The third-seeded Century Diamondbacks got all they could handle from the No. 14 seed Lakeland Hawks, relying on clutch defensive stands and just the second field goal of their kicker’s career to eke out a 17-14 win Friday night at Century.
As his team exuberantly celebrated the victory following the game, Century head coach Travis Hobson was feeling a slightly different emotion.
“Relief. I’m just relieved. That’s all,” Hobson said following the game.
Favored going into the game, the Diamondbacks struck first in the first quarter on a 1-yard touchdown plunge from Zac Snow that capped off a run-heavy drive with Snow repeatedly gashing Lakeland’s defense for big gains.
Lakeland’s offense took time to get going, but eventually came to life in the second quarter. The Hawks embarked on a 13-play, 73-yard drive that chewed up the majority of the clock in the second quarter. The drive got down to Century’s 4-yard line, where the Diamondbacks kept the Hawks out of the end zone for three plays.
On fourth down, Lakeland pulled out a trick play — appropriate for the night before Halloween — and was treated to a touchdown, with running back Thomas Calder completing a pass to quarterback Devon Suko, who was split out wide, for the 4-yard score.
The Diamondbacks answered less than two minutes later. Relying heavily on the pass in the second frame despite early success with his rushing attack, Hobson dialed up several long pass plays including a 25-yard strike from McKean Romriell to a wide-open Bruin Fleischmann to restore Century’s 7-point lead.
The Century offense sputtered in the second half, turning the ball over just three plays into their opening drive, leading to 14-yard touchdown pass from Suko to Ammon Munyer to knot the game at 14, and the game stayed that way until late.
With time winding down in the fourth, the Diamondbacks defense forced a 4th down at Lakeland's 37. Munyer rolled out to punt, but kept the ball and scrambled for a deflating first down. But just when it looked like the Hawks were going to capitalize on that momentum, a fumble on the very next play gave Century new life.
Capitalizing on the turnover, Romriell drove the Diamondbacks down to the Lakeland 15-yard line, where the Hawks forced a fourth down of their own. Hobson trotted out kicker Brayden Stouse — fresh off starting at striker for Century's state tournament soccer team — for just his second career field goal attempt.
Stouse took a deep breath and booted a bowling-shoe-ugly but arrow-straight knuckleball through the uprights to put Century up 17-14 with just over three minutes to go.
Lakeland’s last attempt at gaining the lead failed in Diamondback territory after a Century cornerback swatted down a Suko pass on fourth down. The Diamondbacks converted a game-winning fourth down on the following possession to wrap up the victory.
Century is home next week to take on Bishop Kelly in the second round of the 4A state championship tournament. Bishop Kelly blanked Century’s crosstown rival Pocatello 35-0 Friday night, ending the Indians’ season.
CENTURY 17, LAKELAND 14
Lakeland 0 7 7 0 – 14
Century 7 7 0 3 – 17
First Quarter
C: Zac Snow 1-yard run (Brayden Stouse kick)
Second Quarter
L: Thomas Calder 4-yard pass to Devon Suko (Ammon Munyer kick)
C: McKean Romriell 25-yard pass to Bruin Fleischmann (Brayden Stouse kick)
Third Quarter
L: Devon Suko 14-yard pass to Ammon Munyer (Ammon Munyer kick)
Fourth Quarter
C: Brayden Stouse 32-yard field goal
Individual Stats
Passing – Lakeland: Devon Suko 14-28-98-1-0, Thomas Calder 1-1-4-1-0. Century: McKean Romriell 17-32-168-1-1.
Rushing – Lakeland: John White 14-45, John Cornish 9-38, Thomas Calder 2-3. Century: Zac Snow 19-98-1, Drew Roberts 8-4, Kyler Hillman 2-12, Deontae Lang 1-0.
Receiving – Lakeland: Ammon Munyer 9-66-1, John White 2-5, Devon Suko 1-4-1, Thomas Calder 1-15, John Cornish 1-10. Century: Jovan Sowell 8-74, Emmett Holt 3-36, Bruin Fleischmann 3-40-1, Isaac Panttaja 1-8, Zac Snow 1-8.