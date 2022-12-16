Luke Panttaja’s rest lasted about as long as a Usain Bolt race. Century’s senior point guard was in the middle of a scoring deluge, helping his club create some meaningful separation from Highland in Friday’s third quarter, and he needed a quick breather. So he came jogging over to the bench.

If you turned your head, if you checked your phone, heck, if you even shared a few words with the person next to you, you might have missed what happened next: Panttaja checked right back into the game. He took a few sips of water, rested his legs for a moment, then headed right back to the scorer’s table, ready to return and try to help his Diamondbacks fend off the 5A Rams.

Elias Blackhawk Century

Century guard Elias Blackhawk scores on a floater during Friday's game against Highland.
Luke Panttaja Century

Century guard Luke Panttaja goes up for a layup in traffic during Friday's game against Highland.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

