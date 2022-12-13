HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 12/13: Century girls beat Highland, Poky girls top Shelley JOURNAL STAFF Dec 13, 2022 Dec 13, 2022 Updated 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Century senior Adee Butler puts up a shot during Tuesday's game against Highland. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GIRLS BASKETBALLCentury 56, Highland 45Adee Butler scored 27 points and Reagan Trulson added 15 for the Diamondbacks, who improve to 3-6. They'll head down to Las Vegas for a tournament that runs from Tuesday-Thursday next week. Pocatello 58, Shelley 52Abby Lusk (16 points, 10 rebounds) and Kennasyn Garza (12 points, 12 rebounds) recorded double-doubles for the Thunder, who are now 4-3. Their next game is at home against Burley on Thursday.Snake River 59, South Fremont 48Rylie Edlefsen posted 18 points and Madi Watt chipped in 11 for the Panthers, who improve to 7-1. They visit Sugar-Salem on Thursday.BOYS BASKETBALLSky View (UT) 77, Century 39Luke Pattanja scored 11 points and Elias Blackhawk added 10 for the Diamondbacks, who are now 2-5. They'll host Highland on Friday.Grace Lutheran 51, Taylor's Crossing 21Matt Moretti logged 15 points for the Royals, who improve to 3-2. Next up, they'll host Mackay on Friday.North Gem 43, Sho-Ban 39The Cowboys move to 4-3 with the win. They host Malad on Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Highland Diamondbacks Shelley Basketball Sport Point Elias Blackhawk Taylor Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
