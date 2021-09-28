Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation2@journalnet.com for help creating one.
After five full weeks of action, only a pair of local teams cracked the top five in the in the latest Idaho High School Football Media Poll.
After rolling over Madison, Highland remained at No. 4 in the 5A rankings. And, again, West Side sits atop of the 2A poll following the Pirates’ 42-8 victory over conference foe Bear Lake.
Perhaps the most surprising local angle out of the Week 6 rankings is the departure of Pocatello. The Thunder vaulted up to No. 1 in the 4A rankings after a 3-0 start but two-straight losses to 5A competition — Highland and Idaho Falls — dropped them to sixth.
Story continues below video
Pocatello is one of four local squads to earn votes but still sit on the outside looking in. Behind it in 4A, Preston earned a pair of points. Snake River is the seventh-ranked squad in after a big win over South Fremont. And North Gem is again the No. 6 team in 1A DII.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.