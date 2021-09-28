Cage Brokens West Side

As a Snake River defender grabs him from behind, West Side tailback Cage Brokens churns forward on Friday.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

After five full weeks of action, only a pair of local teams cracked the top five in the in the latest Idaho High School Football Media Poll.

After rolling over Madison, Highland remained at No. 4 in the 5A rankings. And, again, West Side sits atop of the 2A poll following the Pirates’ 42-8 victory over conference foe Bear Lake.

Perhaps the most surprising local angle out of the Week 6 rankings is the departure of Pocatello. The Thunder vaulted up to No. 1 in the 4A rankings after a 3-0 start but two-straight losses to 5A competition — Highland and Idaho Falls — dropped them to sixth.

Pocatello is one of four local squads to earn votes but still sit on the outside looking in. Behind it in 4A, Preston earned a pair of points. Snake River is the seventh-ranked squad in after a big win over South Fremont. And North Gem is again the No. 6 team in 1A DII.

Here’s the full rankings.

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rigby (12) 5-0 64 1

2. Mountain View (1) 5-0 53 2

3. Rocky Mountain 4-1 39 3

4. Highland 5-1 23 4

5. Idaho Falls 5-0 9 —

Others receiving votes: Coeur d’Alene 6, Skyview 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Minico (12) 5-0 64 1

2. Shelley (1) 5-0 49 2

3. Emmett 4-1 38 4

4. Middleton 4-1 20 —

5. Sandpoint 2-2 9 —

Others receiving votes: Pocatello 6, Bishop Kelly 4, Twin Falls 3, Preston 2.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Homedale (13) 5-0 65 1

2. Weiser 5-0 51 2

3. Gooding 4-0 40 3

4. Kellogg 4-0 22 4

5. Sugar-Salem 2-2 5 —

Others receiving votes: Timberlake 4, Snake River 3, Filer 3, South Fremont 2.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (13) 5-0 65 1

2. Firth 3-1 44 2

3. North Fremont 4-0 40 4

4. Declo 4-1 27 3

5. Nampa Christian 4-1 15 —

Others receiving votes: Melba 4.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (11) 5-0 62 1

2. Prairie (1) 4-0 49 2

3. Raft River (1) 4-0 45 3

4. Butte County 3-1 16 t-4

5. Lapwai 3-1 13 —

Others receiving votes: Notus 6, Genesee 4.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (12) 4-0 64 1

2. Castleford (1) 5-0 50 2

3. Horseshoe Bend 4-0 41 3

4. Dietrich 4-1 21 4

5. Kendrick 3-1 12 5

Others receiving votes: North Gem 4, Mullan 3.