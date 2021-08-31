Ryan Payne Pocatello

Pocatello quarterback Ryan Payne runs the ball in the Thunder's season-opening win over Ogden (UT).

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Three local teams stayed in the Idaho High School Football Media Poll following Week 1.

West Side remains the top team in 2A after needing overtime to knock off Firth in a rematch of last year's title game. 

Coming off a 49-0 dismantling of Ogden (UT), Pocatello moved up a spot to No. 4 in the 4A rankings.

And Highland stood pat at No. 5 in the 5A rankings. The Rams' started their season with a Week 0 loss to No. 2 Rocky Mountain but rebounded with a two-score victory over Alta.

A number of local teams, too, placed just outside the top five.

That includes North Gem of 1A DII, which used a last-second touchdown to knock off Grace. Aberdeen earned a pair of votes following a bog win over cross-town rival American Falls. And Snake River came in at No. 6 days after a big season-opening win over Kimberly. But the Panthers have a prime opportunity to move up on Friday when they host West Side.

Here's the full rankings:

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rigby (11) 1-0 62 1

2. Rocky Mountain (1) 1-0 51 2

3. Mountain View (1) 1-0 41 3

4. Eagle 1-0 13 —

5. Highland 1-1 9 5

Others receiving votes: Meridian 8, Coeur d'Alene 5, Capital 2, Lewiston 1, Madison 1, Skyview 1, Thunder Ridge 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Skyline (5) 0-1 45 1

t-2. Bishop Kelly (3) 0-1 42 2

t-2. Sandpoint (2) 1-0 42 3

4. Pocatello (1) 1-0 31 5

5. Middleton (2) 1-0 30 4

Others receiving votes: Emmett 3, Moscow 1, Minico 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Homedale (11) 1-0 63 2

2. Sugar-Salem (2) 0-1 39 1

3. Weiser 1-0 36 3

4. Gooding 1-0 34 4

5. South Fremont 1-0 15 5

Others receiving votes: Snake River 5, Fruitland 2, Kimberly 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (13) 1-0 67 1

2. Firth 0-1 38 2

3. North Fremont 1-0 37 3

4. Declo 1-0 36 4

5. Melba 0-1 8 5

Others receiving votes: Cole Valley Christian 4, Aberdeen 2, Marsing 2, Grangeville 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (9) 1-0 60 1

2. Prairie (2) 1-0 50 2

3. Raft River (2) 1-0 46 3

4. Notus 1-0 22 4

5. Butte County 1-0 9 —

Others receiving votes: Lighthouse Christian 6, Lapwai 2.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (9) 1-0 60 1

2. Dietrich (3) 1-0 53 2

3. Kendrick (1) 1-0 39 3

4. Horseshoe Bend 1-0 22 5

5. Mullan 0-0 17 4

Others receiving votes: North Gem 4.