Grace's historic season added some more accolades on Wednesday.
Just two weeks after the Grizzlies took home the 1A DI volleyball title, the school's first since the IHSAA was established, Grace was well represented on the 1A DI High Desert Conference award lists.
Junior outside hitter Kylie Hulse was named the conference's player of the year award, while four other Grizzlies -- libero Sara Anderson, middle blocker Maniah Clegg, setter Courtney Donaldson and outside hitter Sydnee Smith -- made all-conference first team.
Behind that quintet, Grace landed another pair -- Hallie Rigby and Nayvie Anderson -- on the second team as Jillian Smith was named an honorable mention.