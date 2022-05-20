HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL Day 2 state baseball roundup: Marsh Valley into 3A title game, Poky beats Jerome JOURNAL STAFF May 20, 2022 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Marsh Valley junior Stanton Howell slides safely into home during Friday's 3A state tournament game against Sugar-Salem. Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 5ABorah 5, Highland 0The Rams finish the 5A state tournament with an 0-2 record. 4APocatello 5, Jerome 0The Thunder will play Sandpoint at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bishop Kelly for the consolation championship.3AMarsh Valley 10, Sugar-Salem 0The Eagles will play for the 3A state title at 4 p.m. Saturday.Snake River 2, Bonners Ferry 1The Panthers will play Kimberly at 10 a.m. Saturday at Northwest Nazarene for the consolation championship.2ANampa Christian 9, Malad 3The Dragons will play Melba at noon Saturday at Nampa Christian in the third-place game. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Championship Jerome Sport Consolation Game Marsh Valley Tournament Kelly Recommended for you Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Police: Three robbery suspects who targeted East Idaho Walgreens arrested after high-speed chase Pocatello City Council meeting ends abruptly after two council members walk out over lack of discussion about financial reports Four East Idaho residents arrested, charged with felony drug possession Police: Local man hit woman in face with board Site selected for Montpelier Idaho Temple Deputies: Local man charged with felony for attempting to strangle woman while she was driving Police: Pocatello bar, multiple parked cars damaged when SUV driver suffers apparent medical emergency Interstate 15 southbound temporarily shut down in Southeast Idaho after wreck caused by severe winds Local woman arrested three times in three months now faces burglary, grand theft, drug charges Local man charged with felony drug possession, eluding after brief vehicle pursuit Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters