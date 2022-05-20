Boys tate Baeball Marh Valley v Sugar Salem-9050.JPG

Marsh Valley junior Stanton Howell slides safely into home during Friday's 3A state tournament game against Sugar-Salem.

 Stanley Brewster/For the Journal

5A

Borah 5, Highland 0

The Rams finish the 5A state tournament with an 0-2 record.

4A

Pocatello 5, Jerome 0

The Thunder will play Sandpoint at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bishop Kelly for the consolation championship.

3A

Marsh Valley 10, Sugar-Salem 0

The Eagles will play for the 3A state title at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Snake River 2, Bonners Ferry 1

The Panthers will play Kimberly at 10 a.m. Saturday at Northwest Nazarene for the consolation championship.

2A

Nampa Christian 9, Malad 3

The Dragons will play Melba at noon Saturday at Nampa Christian in the third-place game.