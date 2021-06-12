POCATELLO RUNNIN' REBELS 12, BLACKFOOT AA 2 (6)
POCATELLO RUNNIN' REBELS 6, BLACKFOOT AA 0
At Halliwell Field, the Runnin' Rebels swept Blackfoot behind complete games from both their starting pitchers.
McCadden Evans threw a six-inning complete game in the opener, giving up four hits and striking out two. Easton Eddie tripled, and Luke Davis had two hits and drove in three.
Colton Sneddon was even better in the second game, striking out five in a two-hit shutout. Dalton Jones doubled twice and drove in two.
The Runnin' Rebels (6-5) host Nampa at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Blackfoot fell to 3-5.
POCATELLO RUNNIN' REBELS 12, BLACKFOOT AA 2 (6)
Blackfoot 100 100 — 2 4 3
Pocatello 003 333 — 12 10 1
Blackfoot — LP: Nate Goodwin. 2B: Vance, Mercado.
Pocatello — WP: McCadden Evans. 3B: Easton Eddie.
POCATELLO RUNNIN' REBELS 6, BLACKFOOT AA 0
Blackfoot 000 000 0 — 0 2 4
Pocatello 100 032 x — 6 9 0
Blackfoot — LP: Brooks.
Pocatello — WP: Colton Sneddon. 2B: Scott Baker, Brody Burch, Dalton Jones 2.
RIDGELINE AA 3, POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 2
At Hyrum, the Razorbacks lost late despite outhitting Ridgeline.
Pocatello had 11 hits, to five for the opposition, but Ridgeline scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to break a 2-2 tie.
Gunner Wilhelm had three hits for Pocatello.
The Razorbacks (8-4) host Shelley and Evanston on Wednesday to begin the Pocatello Wood Bat Tournament.
RIDGELINE AA 3, POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 2
Pocatello 100 001 0 — 2 11 1
Ridgeline 100 011 x — 3 5 1
Pocatello — LP: Trem Tolman. 2B: Mason Summerill, Gunner Wilhelm.
Ridgeline — WP: Max Major. 2B: Jaxen Hollingsworth. 3B: Trey Purser.
POCATELLO REBELS 19, WOOD RIVER 3 (5)
POCATELLO REBELS 23, WOOD RIVER 11 (6)
At Wood River, the Rebels obliterated the hosts with an offensive onslaught.
Kache Stucki threw a complete game, striking out three, and drove in three at the plate in the opener. No. 9 hitter Tyler Muhonen homered, and the Rebels stole seven bases.
In the second game, Kudter Stucki hit three triples and drove in six from the leadoff spot, and Kache Stucki drove in four more.
The Rebels (6-6) host Malad for a doubleheader Monday at Halliwell.
POCATELLO REBELS 19, WOOD RIVER 3 (5)
Pocatello 801 73 — 19 12 1
Wood River 102 00 — 3 5 8
Pocatello — WP: Kache Stucki. 2B: Kudter Stucki. 3B: Kache Stucki. HR: Tyler Muhonen.
POCATELLO REBELS 23, WOOD RIVER 11 (6)
Pocatello 144 824 — 23 18 3
Wood River 127 001 — 11 5 5
Pocatello — WP: Hunter Hansen. 2B: Tyler Muhonen, Dawson Myers, Snell, Kache Stucki. 3B: Hunter Hansen, Kudter Stucki 3.