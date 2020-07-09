POCATELLO RUNNIN' REBELS 10, CANYON RIDGE 8
At Halliwell Park, three runs in the bottom of the sixth were enough for the Runnin' Rebels to hold off Canyon Ridge, which scored three of its own in the top of the seventh.
With the bases loaded and two outs, Ethan Wolfenbarger got a flyout to Easton Durham in right to end it.
Kyler Knowles drove in two for the Runnin' Rebels, who benefited from nine Canyon Ridge walks.
As of press time, the second game of the doubleheader between the two was tied 1-1 in the top of the fourth.
POCATELLO REBELS 5, DECLO 2
At Declo, the Rebels left things late, but scored all five of their runs in the top of the seventh for the win.
J.D. Gunderson, Alex Winn and Ryan Foltz had two hits apiece for Pocatello.
As of press time, Pocatello led 4-0 in the top of the third in the second game of the doubleheader.
Canyon Ridge 021 020 3 — 8 9 6
Pocatello 240 103 x — 10 6 2
Pocatello — WP: Trei Hough. 2B: Payton Cleaves, Dylan Jester, Kyler Spracklen.
Pocatello 000 000 5 — 5 9 1
Declo 000 002 0 — 2 3 5
Pocatello — WP: Trem Tolman. 2B: Ryan Foltz, Jayce Vaughan.