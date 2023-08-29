Charles Christopher Holloway

Charles Christopher Holloway

An apparently intoxicated Bellevue man accused of murder stayed up until the wee hours of the morning Thursday playing video games and the bongos before shooting a roommate, a witness told police.

Later, a law enforcement officer shot and wounded the suspect when he pointed a gun at him, records say.

