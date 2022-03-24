POCATELLO — A new Pocatello cigar lounge owned and operated by a local pastor and named after an oasis in the Judean desert is currently accepting new members.
The Gate City’s Engedi Cigar Lounge officially opened around the first of the year and is eponymously named after the biggest oasis in Israel, the En Gedi Reserve.
“The En Gedi is an oasis in the Judean Desert,” said Chris Schnitzler, who co-owns the Engedi Cigar Lounge with his wife, Margaret. “It’s one of the few places that can support life there and we figured the name fit because we are located in the Idaho desert and wanted to provide an oasis to our members.”
Situated in a brick building at 1225 N. Main St., the lounge officially opened on Jan. 1 and has slowly been building its membership since, Schnitzler said. The lounge is operated in a way that allows patrons to bring their own cigars or tobacco pipes as well as food, beer, wine and other beverages. Spirits and liquor are not allowed at the premises in accordance with Idaho law, Schnitzler said.
“Our goal is to create a memorable space where members can bring their own cigars and drinks for their own little getaway,” Schnitzler added.
The location had previously been home to several businesses, of which the most notable was a bar. Schnitzler said it took several months to break down the 180-square-foot bar and find other businesses or individuals who could make use of the sections. The bar teardown was part of a $34,000 renovation of the building that Schnitzler said was designed with the vibe of an old English pub or tavern in mind.
“We came in and replaced all the lighting and electrical work, put in new flooring, painted the walls and did some plumbing work in the bathrooms,” Schnitzler said. “We have a lot of darker tones and some hardwood floors. The chairs are black leather and everything works together to create a comfortable but modern and sleek environment.”
Additionally, Schnitzler installed two smart air purifiers that jump into action when they sense too much smoke is in the room, but can also be adjusted with manual buttons or via a smartphone app.
As a pastor with Mission Church, which meets at 1:30 p.m. every Sunday at Calvary Chapel on Olympus Drive in Pocatello, Schnitzler got the idea to start a cigar lounge in the Gate City during a retreat with other pastors.
“One of our pastoral teams went to a conference in Chicago about five years ago and experienced a good cigar lounge there,” Schnitzler said. “I came back home and have wanted one to open here ever since so I decided to do it myself.”
Schnitzler said his love for cigar smoking came after attending a friend’s wedding in Canada and the groom’s father busted out a package of Cuban cigars to celebrate. He’s been a cigar smoker ever since, he said.
Incredibly smooth were the words Schnitzler used to describe the process of obtaining the building and renovating it to match the needs of a cigar bar. The layout of the building is similar to a large living room area in the center with some smaller tables around the outside edge of the premises.
“It was a pretty smooth process for us,” Schnitzler said. “We had a slow is smooth and smooth is fast mentality and it worked great. We really loved that this location had ample parking because finding a commercial space with more than two parking spaces was the biggest challenge.”
In addition to providing all members with high-speed fiber optic internet access, the lounge has a coffee maker on site and a small fridge to store members’ beverages while they are at the lounge.
When the time comes to expand, Schnitzler said he envisions creating some private, individual spaces inside the building.
Most of the current membership has been gained organically, either via word of mouth or people who have walked-in or called, Schnitzler added. Opening a cigar lounge in a community that is predominately part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints was something that Schnitzler was thoughtful of, but it never rose to level of concern, he said.
“There is always that idea in the back of your mind of not knowing whether or not this was something that was going to work out,” Schnitzler said. “But our first member actually found us on a local cigar Facebook page that had mentioned something about us opening. I always knew there were other cigar and pipe smokers around locally, so it was really rewarding for our first customer to have found us with minimal outreach. That really made me think this could be successful.”
Schnitzler continued, “The comment I always get from members is that they knew there were other cigar smokers in Pocatello, they just didn’t know where they were.”
As a pastor, Schnitzler said he regularly quotes the English preacher Charles H. Spuregeon, who once said, “What, for some, is sin, others do to the glory of God. And the good Dr. Pentecost’s remarks notwithstanding, I intend to go home tonight and smoke a cigar to the glory of God. It is a kind of incense drifting to heaven.”
The cost to become a member of the Engedi Cigar Lounge is $50 per month or $75 per month for a membership with a spouse as well. Those interested in storing their cigars onsite in a humidor locker can pay an additional $20 per month. Members also get one free guest pass per month to bring along a non-member, otherwise a single day use with a member costs $15. Members who elect to pay for an entire year in advance will receive one month free, Schnitzler said.
Schnitzler said he is hopeful to increase his membership and provide a place where other cigar and pipe smokers can safely relish the hobby and enjoy one another’s company and conversation.
“I’ve smoked in lounges in numerous states all over the place and the second you walk in there is this instant rapport,” Schnitzler said. “It’s almost like a brotherhood of a kind. It doesn’t matter that it's all strangers, you just start talking and become friends in the end.”