POCATELLO — The COVID-19 pandemic led many of us to find resilience in ourselves in many aspects — from our personal lives to our work. The circumstances pushed us to work in ways that were far from ordinary, and now three years later, we have come to find a new norm.
Meet Stephanie and Ron Clement, owners and founders of Family Fun Cutz. Stephanie and Ron showed resilience in the face of adversity and didn’t let obstacles stand in their way. When their salon in Nebraska shut down and doctors recommended a move out West for their son, who has severe asthma, they seized the opportunity and moved to Pocatello. They found solace and opportunity among the beautiful mountains in this valley and reopened their salon business here.
The couple runs Family Fun Cutz, and they have seven kids together. With almost 20 years of experience, Stephanie takes charge of the cosmetology side of the business, and Ron handles everything from building the equipment and the cars in the salon and other business responsibilities. Stephanie said she is extremely thankful for her husband’s creativity when designing this salon.
Stephanie said, “To us, it is all about creating an environment where kids fall in love with getting a haircut, and I want Family Fun Cutz to be the place for family-oriented fun.”
And when you visit the salon, you will feel just that. It’s almost like a big gaming zone or arcade. When you enter the salon, you will see a corner to the side with three arcade games and line tables for kids to have fun and explore. Younger kids get to select a movie to watch while they get their haircuts, and children 5 and up have the option to play Xbox and Nintendo Switch while getting haircuts. Stephanie specializes in everything from haircuts, hair color, waxing and facials, and the salon now offers pampering packages for adults and children. Her most loved are the birthday packages for your littles and their friends to get dolled up.
Stephanie’s clientele ranges from a 3-day-old baby to a woman over 100 years old, but her salon specializes in children’s haircuts.
Getting a child to sit during a haircut is a task. At Family Fun Cutz, your child will feel at ease while getting a fresh cut, and you can sit back and let Stephanie do her magic. Looking for a day of pampering but don’t want to go through the hassle of finding childcare? You can feel at ease because, at Family Fun Cutz, your kids can enjoy the various activities while you get your me-time!
Family Fun Cutz is located at 4141 Pole Line Road, Suite B, in Pocatello. The salon is open Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are closed on Sunday and Monday. You can book an appointment by calling 208-400-1633 or on their website, funcutz.com.
