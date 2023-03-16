The Lunch Box

Kelley Dalley poses for a photo next to her Blackfoot food truck, The Lunch Box.

 June Polk/For the Journal

Kelley Dalley is the owner of The Lunch Box, a food truck located next to a potato processing facility in Blackfoot called Spudnik. Since July 2021, she has supplied breakfast and lunch for the Spudnik employees but encourages the public to stop by for a quick and affordable meal as well.

Dalley’s menu features some classic American cuisines, including breakfast sandwiches and cheeseburgers. She offers a new special daily, and every once in a while, she includes some baked sweets as a reflection of her past as a baker at Kittie’s Kitchen.

