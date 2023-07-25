Lettie

Lindsay Heyneman, the owner of Lettie Boutique, poses with outfits from her online store.

 Photos courtesy of Lettie Boutique

CHUBBUCK — Lindsay Heyneman is on a mission to help women feel comfortable in their own bodies and look good while doing it.

She opened her boutique out of her dorm room at Utah State University in 2013. Ten years later, Lettie Boutique has blossomed into a successful business, and Heyneman is set to open the store's first brick-and-mortar location.

Lettie2

Lettie Boutique is set to open its brick-and-mortar shop at the end of July. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.