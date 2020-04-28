REXBURG — On March 14, the BarberPop Shop opened in Rexburg. After a couple weeks of success, the governor’s stay-home order brought the business to a halt, forcing the growing shop to find new and creative ways to do business.
Emmeline Bressler, manager and marketing specialist, said her father opened the BarberPop Shop in Rexburg because he felt it was a unique product no one in town was selling. Her father, Kurt Harman, is also the owner of Ray’s Chevron in Rexburg.
Bressler said the business aims to make people look and feel like a million bucks. They offer a variety of hair cut and spa packages as well as a wide beverage selection, including everything from hot chocolate to soda to energy drinks. She said beverages have Western-themed names, and some energy drinks are named after bulls that the family owns. They serve their drinks in an Old Western-style bar complete with shot glass measurements of flavoring.
Bressler said their branding is aimed toward gentlemen, but they did have women come in for hair cuts. After the stay-home order was issued, she said they had to close the barber portion of the shop, but they have continued to sell drinks by pick-up or take-out on Doordash.
“We’ve definitely had to adapt and come up with some plans,” she said. “The barbershop we had to close after a couple of weeks even though it was going extremely well. We kept the soda bar, but it’s not open for them to come in and sit down.”
Bressler said they’ve utilized social media to get their name out there and are offering discounts and deals online. She said they still haven’t had a grand opening and plan to reopen on May 1.
“I’ve been doing these daily deals during quarantine, and that has really helped to get the word out about our business with doing fun daily deals,” she said. “And it’s gotten people to come in and pick up drinks or use Doordash, but it’s mostly helped us gain awareness. And once COVID-19 blows over, we are taking reservations for the spa for May 1.”
BarberPop Shop is located at 175 W. Second S. in Rexburg. For more information, visit BarberPop Shop on Facebook.