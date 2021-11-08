BLACKFOOT — Premier Technology Inc. is proud to announce that it has recently been selected by Bechtel for its 2021 Supply Chain Awards. Award recipients are recognized for their outstanding partnership and teamwork delivered to Bechtel and its customers around the world.
Bechtel is one of Premier’s longest standing partners, and as a company Premier is humbled by this award.
Over half of Premier’s employees contributed to the Uranium Processing Facility main casting project in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, over the course of three years and it is still currently active. The large-scale project carries a value of over $50 million and has resulted in some of the finest and most meticulous craftsmanship in Premier’s history.
“The partnerships we have with our subcontractors and suppliers are fundamental in delivering projects to our customers,” said Tarek Amine, Bechtel’s manager of procurement and contracts. “Collaboration with subcontractors and suppliers enhances our ability to align to our customers’ goals, achieve their objectives, and deliver a lasting positive impact in the communities where we live and work.”
“Being recognized by Bechtel as a Premier Supplier is a testament to all of our employees who work hard every day to ensure the success of our customer’s projects. We are very proud of our employees and humbled to receive this award from Bechtel,” said Doug Wale, Premier Technology's CEO
Premier Technology, Inc., established in 1996, is a woman-owned custom manufacturing business, headquartered in Blackfoot. Premier is home to over 300 employees and serves the following markets: defense, department of energy, commercial nuclear, food and beverage, industrial and mining. Premier offers a full service of project resources: engineering, design, project management, manufacturing, electrical, machining, industrial coatings and field services.
An innovator in the industry, Premier continues to serve and support its customers, community and employees — changing the world one project at a time.
