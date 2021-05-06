POCATELLO — The local Portneuf Valley Farmers Market has opened for the 2021 season. Located at 420 N. Main St., the market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from now until Oct. 30. There are currently 48 starting vendors and more are planning to arrive.
In the middle of the pandemic, the farmers market had much stronger regulations in the 2020 season, but is allowing for a full-service venue this year. While the farmers market still encourages guests to stay distanced and wash their hands as well as any purchased items after contact, after Pocatello’s lifted mask mandate, it’s fair to say that the market has once again returned to almost normal circumstances.
The farmer’s market also has two other operating times, offering a location in Chubbuck next to Geronimo’s on Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m., as well as at the Bannock Civitans’ Revive @ 5 concerts, operating from June to September from 5 to 8 p.m., with specific dates to be announced.
The market additionally will offer a variety of events throughout the season, such as live music, planting classes hosted by Idaho State University on the last weekend of every month, family fun day in July and a harvest festival the first weekend of October.
Although the market has its fair share of vendors, they are always welcome to more applicants, specifically gardeners and farmers.
For those interested in becoming a vendor, visit www.pvfm.info/vendor-resources.