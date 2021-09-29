AMERICAN FALLS — Quinceañeras. Class reunions. Anniversary parties. The new event center in town has already seen many different varieties of gatherings in its renovated venue halls since it first opened its doors back in May.
And it shows no signs of slowing down as it prepares to host its first Fall Craft Fair set for Oct. 9.
The venue, the Mill House Event Center, was something owners Kirk and Robyn Adkins wanted to bring to the community in order to provide a gathering hub where people can come together with shared interests.
“We just wanted a facility in American Falls where families and friends can get together and enjoy one another in our beautiful community,” said Kirk, who also owns The Ranch Bakery and Catering in town with his wife, Robyn.
The Fall Craft Fair, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature vendors from around the area who will be selling baked goods, jewelry, art, home décor, clothing, and more. There will also be homemade chili and treats available for purchase, and there will be a raffle for a basket filled with autumn goods.
“We really want to provide the community with a way to get out and get involved in activities,” said Riley Adkins, the manager of the Mill House Event Center and director of the craft fair. “The craft fair is a fun way to get people together and give them something to do, but also provides a way for local small businesses to make money. Hopefully we have a great turn out and can do it again.”
Kirk and Robyn Adkins purchased the building, which used to be a shop for a local construction company, in early 2021 and remodeled it into a venue crafted to suit gatherings of all types.
The interior includes a front foyer with four restrooms, a small office and a bar composed of reclaimed barn wood. They added a second floor above the bar, which provides extra space and is good location where bands and DJs can set up, Riley explained. There are also two dressing rooms with full bathrooms on the second floor as well, which can accommodate brides, quinceañeras and more.
The event center has chairs and tables to accommodate large parties, and although it is not required, the Adkins can provide catering for events as well.
“We definitely recommend using The Ranch Bakery and Catering to our clients for our events,” Riley said. “We are also working towards offering decorating services and having extra decorations for rent.”
They do offer tours for anyone interested in viewing the venue, and post regularly on their Instagram and Facebook pages about upcoming events.
“Please don’t hesitate to message or email us with questions,” Riley said. “We love giving tours of the building and want to get the community up there as often as we can.”
Currently, the facility has not just hosted parties but also workshops, business lunches, weddings and much more over the past few months it’s been open, and the Adkinses hope to see the building become a hub of all types of gatherings.
“We love this community and greatly appreciate the support we have received so far,” Riley said. “I think everyone can agree an event center was something that we needed here in American Falls. We love being a part of these special events and providing a beautiful space for people to have them in.”
For more information, visit The Mill House Event Center’s Facebook or Instagram page, call 208-705-3703 or email millhouseeventcenter@gmail.com. It is located at 2792 Pocatello Ave.