thumbnail_Line of rigs w trees

Campers enjoy some relaxation at the Idaho Falls Luxury RV Park.

 Idaho Falls Luxury RV Park

IDAHO FALLS — Travel vans and RV owners have a new outpost for their travels around the region at the Idaho Falls Luxury RV Park — a new 59-site property with direct access to the Idaho Falls Greenbelt Trail along the Snake River.

Poised to awe visitors with an excellent location for the annual Fourth of July fireworks display, Luxury RV Park boasts top-notch services from amenities to security to service. The fine details of the 10-acre spread could only come from a family of avid RVers.

thumbnail_MH check in at lodge

A motor home is parked at the lodge at the Idaho Falls Luxury RV Park while its owners check in. The park is located at 3000 South Yellowstone Highway.
pickleball 2

The Idaho Falls Luxury RV Park's amenities include high speed Wi-Fi, two pickleball courts and "a warm and welcoming lodge."

