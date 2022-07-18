POCATELLO — J & Company Salon recently added to its new family.
A month before Cathline Hess even graduated from her esthetics program, she was popping into beauty salons, marketing herself as a potential esthetician eager to work. Some salons turned her away, not needing to expand, while others did standing interviews on the spot.
But it was at 127 N. Main St. that Hess, who completed her esthetics program a month earlier than most students in her course, managed to speak to the owner of J & Company, JD Hansen.
“I went to (Hansen’s) salon and he showed me around, talked to me about what the environment is like and it was everything I was looking for — a close-knit family environment where we all support each other — and he offered me a space on the spot,” said Hess.
Hess’s business, Sassy Looks, is a new face to the established salon and offers a wide range of services she’s eager to provide to new customers.
“I wanted to be able to offer a little bit of everything, so I could have variety,” she said.
This ranges from facials intended to target acne to full-body waxing to full brow makeovers, she explained, but one of her focuses is lash extensions. Before joining J & Company in mid-June, she provided lash extension services out of her house for many months, and she’s now excited to expand her skills and services into much more.
Thanks to her family, who helped foot the bill to get her into Nathan Layne Institute’s esthetics program, she applied all her time and effort into completing the course, which she explained took sacrifice and time away from her family.
“I just really buckled down and was never late and never left early, and it paid off and I was able to finish in exactly four months,” she said. “Just wanted to emphasize that without the help and support of all my family and support from my friends, I definitely wouldn’t have been able to go back to school, and I definitely wouldn’t have finished without all their encouragement and believing in me.”
While Hess does provide a myriad of services currently, she said she’s looking toward the near future at adding others as well, such as body wraps, sculpting procedures, permanent make-up and microblading.
“That’s what interests me the most, is doing that,” she said. “I love being able to offer a little bit of everything because not only does that make life more fun for me, but I’ll be bringing in a broader clientele. Each client is looking for something different and will have a different personality and it’s just fun being able to grow and gain more clientele and offer more stuff. That’s what I’m really excited for.”
One thing she wanted her existing and future clientele to know is her strong convictions towards continuing education.
“Continuing education is so important to me, so I want to make it a point to my clients that I’m always going to be taking those classes to progress and go as far as I can go,” she said.
Sassy Looks is open Mondays and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hess also has several weekly specials where clients can receive reduced prices according to services and dates. Those interested in viewing her services and booking can call 208-244-0683 or visit https://cathlinehess.glossgenius.com/services.