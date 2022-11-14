You know what they say when you have a dream: You’d go to the end of the world to achieve it. There’s no better person to show that drive than Rosemarie McNee.
For McNee, turning her dream into a reality meant road tripping across the country to Pennsylvania with her sister to buy a log cabin trailer, which she DIY’d and turned into a food truck business now known as McNeEats. Prior to revamping the log cabin trailer, McNee had been in the restaurant industry for over 20 years.
McNeEats can be found at the Marsh Valley Farmers Market in McCammon. Unlike most farmers markets, this one is held in a 100-year-old building at a greenhouse that is open all through winter. Nothing like a snowy cold day spent in a warm greenhouse enjoying nature and a delightful meal.
You can find a variety of options on the McNeEats menu. Some favorites include the homemade flatbread sandwich, a smash burger, and a chicken or steak fajita. If you have a sweet tooth, there’s something for you, too: the all-time best cupcakes and cinnamon rolls. These are not to be missed so be sure to check out the Marsh Valley Farmers Market at 307 Center St., Suite C.
When speaking to McNee and learning about her journey to a successful food truck business, she had such a beautiful insight into her growth.
“Starting from homemade bread at our local farmers market to now owning my own business in the food industry was a longtime dream,” she said “The journey to my success had a lot of goal setting and achieving little by little. Setting small goals helped to transform my vision to reality.”
She shared that despite her drive she had her fair share of obstacles from the start. When she went to purchase her log cabin in 2011 she drove across the country to Pennsylvania with her sister and when she saw it in person it was different from what she had seen on eBay. She used DIY skills to transform this trailer into a home for her food truck business. She went to restaurant supply stores in Salt Lake City to purchase a lot of her materials, which involved a lot of investment from her. There were many times she felt this was not going to happen, but she didn’t lose hope.
“I now realize that with any dream it's more about the journey getting there and you just have to keep plugging away,” McNee said.
In August 2021 McNeEats officially gained its kitchen license, which was a huge achievement for McNee.
McNeEats is a joy to run for McNee and she said her 3-year-old wakes up every morning excited asking, “Hey Mom, where will we set up today?” McNee is so thankful to her parents for all their support and her family and friends that have helped her achieve her dream. She is most thankful to all her customers and people that support her business because they make running her business all worth it.
McNeEats also offers catering, and you can place orders by calling 208-406-2457. You can find and follow them at facebook.com/mcneeats.
