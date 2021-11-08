AMERICAN FALLS — The “Be” salon has become a destination for many community members to visit when they are wanting to feel a little pampered — whether it be getting hair cut and colored, a fresh new coat of paint on nails, or an oil massage that finally relaxes that tightened muscle.
And the team at the “Be” salon, which is hitting its seventh year of service at 213 Idaho St. in American Falls, has not just gained loyal customers but formed long-term friendships along the way.
Such is the case for hairdresser Tammy Trent, who has been doing hair for over 30 years and has worked with many different hair stylists over that time in many different places. She said that the team members at the “Be” salon support one another and someone is always willing to step in to assist if the occasion arises.
“It’s fun doing hair because clients become your family and friends, and you get really involved in their life,” she said. “It’s fun to also give back to the community.”
Trent explained that as a hairdresser, she’s been able to be involved with high school senior projects that donated hair to the nonprofit organization Locks of Love, which provides custom-made hair prostheses for children with medical conditions, and has also helped out with Junior Miss in the past as well.
“I think it’s awesome, the things we do,” she said. “We pick a job that we love and we don’t work a day in (our) life.”
For Cheryl Barcelou, the decision to become a massage therapist came later in her life, but since then she has loved what she does. After working at the Fringe salon for several years, she decided to open her own massage service within the “Be” salon called Ala Mauli Ola Massage.
“I always tell people when I turned 50, I decided what I wanted to be,” she said.
Among the services she provides are cupping, hot rocks, myofascial release, facial massages, Swedish or therapeutic massages, and even burn survivor massages. She also says she’s worked with infants and children with parents present, done pregnancy and postpartum massages as well, and is working on developing her skills at fascial cupping and scar cupping so she can provide that to her repertoire of services.
“I greatly value continuing education,” she said. “It helps me to stay enthusiastic and more engaged with my clients. … I am looking forward to the time when my skill will be adequate to offer to my clients.”
She says she often uses natural home-made products and essential oils during each session, and expresses the importance of cultivating a healing environment that is relaxing and calming while the massage takes place.
“A lot of the benefits of a massage comes from creating an atmosphere,” she explained.
Hairdresser Karla Wageman is newer to the team, but she has still notched 19 years of styling beneath her belt while working as a stylist in Idaho Falls. Several of her clients have even remained loyal to her even after they’ve moved away, and whenever in town they’ll call her up for a session.
“My (client) from Las Vegas travels a lot, but I’ve done her hair four times now and when she comes to town, she calls me and stops by,” said Wageman, who joined the “Be” Salon in the middle of 2020. “And then my one from Oregon. … I did her hair in Idaho Falls, but she’ll come down to see her daughter and while here will swing by to see me.”
Working in a career field that is known for its love of conversation was slightly daunting for Wageman when she first started out as a shy stylist. But she says it has allowed her to develop her communication skills and now one-on-one time with her clients is one of her favorite things about her career.
“When I was in beauty school, I could hardly even have a conversation. I was so shy, and now my husband is like, ‘Stop talking to the lady at Ross — she doesn’t care that you have seven kids!’” she explained with a laugh. “So now I can talk to anyone.”
Rounding up the team is Norma Baca, who provides a flash of color to her clients’ nails as a nail technician and has been serving American Falls for the past 25 years at several different locations, and Alicia Harris, a Twin Falls resident and hair stylist who swings by on occasion to service her clients in the community.
While the team is aware that American Falls is a small town, many of them have a loyal clientele and have kept busy, and several currently are not taking new clients due to the demand in their services.
“You often hear that small towns don’t often support themselves, and that people here go off to Pocatello,” Barcelou said. “But I think American Falls is very supportive of its own people and small businesses here. We really look out for each other.”
For anyone interested in receiving any of the services that the “Be” salon offers, they are mainly by appointment only. For those interested in Barcelou’s massage services, contact 208-221-2303. For Karla Wageman’s hair styling services, contact 208-709-5737.