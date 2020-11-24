Art that you can eat.
That's how Brigham Young University-Idaho student Midori Goobie describes her colorful cookies that she sells via her recently created business, Midori’s Cookie Creations.
One who has always loved to bake, Goobie started her business in October. An advertising major, she originally created Midori’s Cookie Creations as a business model for her senior project at BYU-Idaho. Once the class ended, Goobie opted to continue with the business and has sold many of her treats online via Instagram and most recently on Facebook.
“I’ve heard a few people say my cookies are too cute to eat," she said. "I’ve gotten such good feedback. I’ve loved baking since I was a little kid."
Goobie adds royal icing to her sugar cookies. She adds great detail to her treats and, as a result, Goobie spends up to eight hours making a dozen cookies.
“It is quite time consuming to be honest. Depending on how much detail is involved, it seems like a long time, which it is with baking, drying and packaging,” she said. “I like to make sure everything looks good. That’s both a good thing and a bad thing. I’m so picky.”
Goobie took art classes while in high school and relies on those classes to help her decorate her cookies.
“I used to do watercolor painting. I definitely really enjoyed being an artist — drawing, painting and crafting,” she said.
Goobie’s Christmas cookies are decorated with evergreen twigs dotted with berries. A pumpkin pie cookie comes with a dab of frosting that looks a lot like whipped cream. Goobie’s snowflake cookies are adorned with various designs proving that no two snowflakes look alike.
She’s also done cookies for Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionaries. The cookies are adorned with “Called to Serve” and decorated with greenery. She’s also done T-shirt cookies that come complete with pockets. Goobie’s Halloween cookies feature a skeletal arm.
“When I first started, I did Halloween cookies, but then recently, I’ve been getting more custom cookie orders," she said. "I did a missionary package for a friend. I made a bachelorette party set, and there’s a wedding set that I’m doing. I did a few Thanksgiving sets that I’ll be sending out shortly. I’m working on Christmas cookies."
Goobie said she always wanted to start her own baking business, but often lacked confidence to do so.
“I was always scared (about) taking that risk and putting myself out there," she said. "What if people don’t like what I’m selling? What about the competition? It’s been a learning experience."
Thanks to her college courses, Goobie gained the confidence she needed to start her company.
“I still have my fears, but it was fun to design my own logo and start my own business,” she said.
Of Canadian-Japanese descent, Goobie grew up spending lots of time in the kitchen with her mother and grandmother baking.
“Mom and grandma taught me how to bake," she said. "I was in the kitchen with my mom and grandma trying to help anyway I could. My grandma used to bake all the time, and I always helped her."
Goobie finds baking to be great way to relax.
“It’s therapy. It really is," she said. "I always have this joke with my husband that anytime I’m stressed, (you can) find me in the kitchen baking. It’s a coping mechanism. If I’m happy, I’m in the kitchen. It's kind of this therapy for me."
And instead of paying for therapy, she gets paid for it, she jokes. Between school and her business, Goobie often finds her time limited, but she says that if she has to, she’ll bake during the early hours of the day.
“I’m trying to balance everything. I find the time even if I’m up at 2 or 3 in morning,” she said.
Married to Robert Goobie for four years, the two met in Canada when Midori was on break from BYU-Idaho. Midori often gets a lot of questions about her name, which in Japanese means “Green.” Her great-grandparents immigrated to Canada, and it’s been Midori’s dream to return to Japan someday.
For now, Midori is thrilled to have her cookie business up and running.
“I just love being creative,” she said.
For more information on Midori’s Cookie Creations, call 385-477-0034 or visit @midoriscookiecreations on Instagram.