POCATELLO — On July 29, there were many things swirling about the air in one of the back alleys of Historic Downtown Pocatello: the refreshing dew of misting sprinklers, the folksy strum of a guitar, the Cubano-rich aroma wafting from an army-green painted food truck.
People had settled into lime and sky-blue Adirondack chairs, their beverages and sandwiches resting atop nearby tables that’d been crafted from large empty cable spools tipped on their bellies. Near the makeshift stage where a local musician sang, a rustic shed sold fruity popsicles and beer, its walls studded with neon signs and colorful stickers.
It was the grand opening of the live music and food truck venue The Stump and a start for what owners Matt and Ahni Kelly hope to be a gathering hotspot for those looking for good music, food and beer.
“We decided to finally dig in here and plug into the community,” said Matt, who runs real estate businesses with his wife Ahni and moved to Pocatello with their four children earlier this year. “We wanted to build something cool that the community could use and enjoy.”
The Kellys purchased what used to be Farmhouse Furniture at 510 N. Main St. with their friends Alicia and Matt Buerkle back in the spring, intending to convert it into a retro vintage shop. Yet due to complications from supply-chain demands, Ahni explained, remodeling the interior was put on hold for several more months.
Instead of sitting on their hands, however, they set their sights on the back alley of the shop — which was being used for storage at that time — and knew it had potential for something greater.
Backbreaking work, a few acquired beer licenses and several months later, they opened the venue to the public, which offers a relaxed back-alley vibe where individuals can pop in and enjoy Cubano sandwiches from the local food truck Zombwiches, live music from local artists and frozen desserts and beer from their outback shed.
“We wanted some sort of a social piece to the property, so we thought of food trucks, and it just kind of evolved from there,” said Matt Kelly.
Designed with a rustic summer musical festival vibe, the venue is complete with naked vintage bulbs strung up around tables topped with games like Jenga and Connect Four. A mural patterned with retro gaming controllers colors the walls with tangerine-orange and lemonade-yellow hues, painted by local artist Nick Hottmann, and old license plates and traffic signs bedeck an outhouse installed specifically for the venue.
Near the building’s back door sits a blue ’55 Nash Hudson coupe, which shares the stage area with local musical artists invited to perform. During the grand opening on Friday this included Dakota Neifert, who opened with songs like Simon & Garfunkel’s “Richard Cory” and Radiohead’s “Creep.”
To test the waters, the Kellys and Buerkles have decided to open for lunch and evening hours and will be holding other activities at the venue, including family movie nights, open mic nights and cornhole tournaments.
“There’ll be different events throughout the week,” Matt said.
The venue is free to attend, although visitors may want to bring pocket change to purchase meals from food trucks and the Stump’s BEvERage & Popsicle Stand.
Matt explained that the theme of renewal was something they wanted to echo throughout both the venue and their shop Old Town. New Roots., the latter of which will sell all things retro: video games, comic books, skateboards, vinyl records and more.
“From the old to the new,” said Ahni, and “a shop for ’80s and ’90s kids,” Matt added.
For those interested in attending the venue, it is open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.