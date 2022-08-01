The Stump

The Stump brings a live music and food truck venue to Historic Downtown Pocatello’s back alleys and offers beer, popsicles, game nights and much more to the area.

 Photo courtesy of Ahni Kelly

POCATELLO — On July 29, there were many things swirling about the air in one of the back alleys of Historic Downtown Pocatello: the refreshing dew of misting sprinklers, the folksy strum of a guitar, the Cubano-rich aroma wafting from an army-green painted food truck.

People had settled into lime and sky-blue Adirondack chairs, their beverages and sandwiches resting atop nearby tables that’d been crafted from large empty cable spools tipped on their bellies. Near the makeshift stage where a local musician sang, a rustic shed sold fruity popsicles and beer, its walls studded with neon signs and colorful stickers.

Ahni and Matt Kelly

Ahni and Matt Kelly are co-own the Stump and Old Town. New Roots. with Alicia and Matt Buerkle.