Walking into Ganache Pastry & Gelato is like walking into a slice of European confectionery heaven. The high, bright white walls are offset by a multitude of colors coming from the display case, which includes both sweet and savory treats and gelato.

All the desserts are expertly crafted, with not one thing out of place. Ingredients are sourced from all over the world, bringing the best flavors on earth to this little pastry shop that is a delight for both the taste buds and the eyes.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.