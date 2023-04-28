Mocha Madness inside

Located at 546 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, Mocha Madness celebrated its 25th anniversary earlier this year.

 Photo courtesy of Mocha Madness

POCATELLO — When Mocha Madness first opened its doors at 546 S. Fifth Ave., the majority of its monetary exchange for coffee was cash, not card.

And although a quarter of a century has passed since then — the coffee shop celebrated its 25th anniversary earlier this year — not much else has changed, which is a quality previous owner Randy Kern says has been the formula for its success.

Mocha Madness outside

Located at 546 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, Mocha Madness celebrated its 25th anniversary earlier this year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.