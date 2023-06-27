Adam Stock

Adam Stock

When launching a new startup, you need capital to bring your ideas to life. Pitch competitions are a helpful funding source for many reasons. In addition to competing for cash prizes, you can help build awareness of your company and develop relationships with investors and other business owners.

Winning a pitch competition can position your company for growth, and I speak from first-hand experience. After inventing a motorized strap system that integrates into truck beds and flat-bed trailers to help prevent theft, liability and cargo damage, I represented East, Idaho in the 2021 Idaho Entrepreneur Challenge and Boise Entrepreneur Week’s main pitch competition. I won these competitions and was awarded $33,000.

