After trailing by 14 early in the second quarter, Pocatello found its groove in the passing game and showed that its defense is as tough and physical as an unit in the state.
The Thunder stormed back to beat Bishop Kelly – the 4A powerhouse – 28-17 Friday night. With the victory, Pocatello will play the winner of Skyline/Vallivue next week at Holt Arena.
Looking for its first state title since 2006, Pocatello was the second-seeded team in the 4A playoffs, which meant the Thunder would have homefield advantage until, at least, the championship game.
But Bishop Kelly – a private, christian school out of Boise – is a different animal. The Knights has bigger players, more players and more playoff experience.
None of that mattered on Friday night.
Pocatello senior quarterback Ryan Payne passed for 225 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Julian Bowie hauled in a long, 36-yard touchdown with his fingertips to even the score just before halftime. And, when the Thunder needed stops late, the defense had three second-half interceptions.
