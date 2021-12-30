IMG_3728.jpg

Century after winning the East Idaho Holiday Shootout Tournament title.

BOYS BASKETBALL

CENTURY 77, SKYLINE 61

Isiah Harwell posted a team-best 24 points for the Diamondbacks, who captured the East Idaho Holiday Shootout Tournament championship. Luke Panttaja posted 13 points and Nash Harding added 12.

MARSH VALLEY 48, BEAR LAKE 34

Karter Howell scored 20 points for the Eagles.