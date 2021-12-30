HS Scores 12-30: Century boys take down Skyline for tourney title JOURNAL STAFF Dec 30, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Century after winning the East Idaho Holiday Shootout Tournament title. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOYS BASKETBALLCENTURY 77, SKYLINE 61Isiah Harwell posted a team-best 24 points for the Diamondbacks, who captured the East Idaho Holiday Shootout Tournament championship. Luke Panttaja posted 13 points and Nash Harding added 12. Story continues below video MARSH VALLEY 48, BEAR LAKE 34Karter Howell scored 20 points for the Eagles. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Century Skyline Point Sport Diamondbacks Boys Luke Panttaja Lake Recommended for you Idaho State Journal Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor Full Time Position Available loading... Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters #IDpreps Tweets Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest e-edition of the Idaho State Journal. Trending Today Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Video Highlights Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives More Latest Classifieds Handyman Service Hanydman January Arts Crafts Services Christmas Announcements ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS 208-235-1444