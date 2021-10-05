After six weeks, four local teams have cracked the top five in the most recent Idaho High School Football Media Poll.

Highland hasn’t lost a game in the last six weeks, but everyone in the upper-echelon of 5A football hasn’t lost either. And so, even with a 10-point win over Thunder Ridge, the Rams remain at No 4.

Elsewhere, West Side is still the top of the class in 2A after a dominating win over Soda Springs. And speaking of dominating wins, North Gem jumped to No. 5 in the 1A DII rankings after a 54-0 rout of Challis.

Snake River used a big win over Teton to earn a quartet of points in the 3A classification, which ties the Panthers with Kellogg for the No. 5 spot.

And, lastly, Pocatello is barely on the edge of the 4A rankings. The Thunder are technically sixth after getting back on track with a commanding victory over Burley.

Here’s the full rankings.

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rigby (11) 6-0 59 1

2. Mountain View (1) 6-0 49 2

3. Rocky Mountain 5-1 35 3

4. Highland 6-1 23 4

5. Coeur d’Alene 4-1 9 —

Others receiving votes: Idaho Falls 3, Lewiston 1, Eagle 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Minico (12) 6-0 60 1

2. Emmett 5-1 45 3

3. Sandpoint 3-2 19 5

4. Shelley 5-1 18 2

5. Bishop Kelly 4-2 16 —

Others receiving votes: Pocatello 9, Twin Falls 8, Middleton 5.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Homedale (12) 6-0 60 1

2. Weiser 6-0 47 2

3. Gooding 5-0 37 3

4. Sugar-Salem 3-2 18 5

5. Kellogg 4-1 12 4

Others receiving votes: Snake River 4, Filer 1, Bonners Ferry 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (12) 6-0 60 1

2. Firth 4-1 41 2

3. North Fremont 5-0 39 3

4. Declo 5-1 26 4

5. Nampa Christian 5-1 10 5

Others receiving votes: Melba 4.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (10) 5-0 57 1

2. Prairie (1) 5-0 45 2

3. Raft River (1) 5-0 42 3

4. Lapwai 4-1 16 4

5. Butte County 4-1 15 5

Others receiving votes: Notus 3, Genesee 2.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (11) 5-0 59 1

2. Castleford (1) 6-0 47 2

3. Horseshoe Bend 5-0 37 3

4. Kendrick 4-1 20 5

5. North Gem 4-1 10 —

Others receiving votes: Mullan 5, Dietrich 2.

Recommended for you