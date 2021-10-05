Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
After six weeks, four local teams have cracked the top five in the most recent Idaho High School Football Media Poll.
Highland hasn’t lost a game in the last six weeks, but everyone in the upper-echelon of 5A football hasn’t lost either. And so, even with a 10-point win over Thunder Ridge, the Rams remain at No 4.
Elsewhere, West Side is still the top of the class in 2A after a dominating win over Soda Springs. And speaking of dominating wins, North Gem jumped to No. 5 in the 1A DII rankings after a 54-0 rout of Challis.
Snake River used a big win over Teton to earn a quartet of points in the 3A classification, which ties the Panthers with Kellogg for the No. 5 spot.
And, lastly, Pocatello is barely on the edge of the 4A rankings. The Thunder are technically sixth after getting back on track with a commanding victory over Burley.
