5A
QB Jack Whitmer, Sr. (Highland)
Cruising to its fifth-straight victory, Highland got a huge performance from its senior quarterback. Whitmer completed 14 of his 17 passes for 162 yards and a score. Even more impressive: He rushed for 113 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just nine rushes.
“Jack quietly making progress each week,” Rams coach Gino Mariani said. “He’s engineering quality drives every possession.”
DB Adam Jones, Sr. (Highland)
Overshadowed by the foursome Rams’ front has been the Highland secondary, led by Jones. In the Rams’ bog win over Madison, the senior cornerback racked up a dozen tackles, including nine unassisted.
“He’s a great cover corner who will make tackles in the open field,” Mariani said.
4A
WR Julian Bowie, So. (Pocatello)
Playing in just his second game for the Thunder this season, Bowie has been so effective on the outside. Against Idaho Falls, the lengthy sophomore caught four passes for 126 yards and a touchdown.
“Julian has a great mix of speed and size which makes him a nightmare for opposing defenses,” Poky coach Dave Spillett said.
QB Dre Contrearas, So. (Pocatello)
Filling in for the injured Ryan Payne, the Pocatello sophomore has looked extremely poised under center. Against a 5A Idaho Falls team, Contrearas completed 55% of his attempts for 262 yards and a pair of scores.
“Dre is a great dual-threat QB but he did most of his damage through the air this week,” Spillett said, “He did a great job of directing our offense.”
3A
S/QB Cole Gilbert, Sr. (Snake River)
On Friday, Gilbert found a way to get a mark in almost every single statistical category. The senior carried the ball for a touchdown. He threw for 230 yards and two scores. He converted a pair of two-point conversions. He picked off a pass. And he recovered a fumble.
“We were able to frustrate (South Fremont) QB Kaimen Peebles,” S.R. coach Jeb Harrison said. “Cole made some nice plays at FS. But offensively we got our pass game going early. And that helped us run the ball down the stretch.”
RB Zach Stailey, Sr. (Snake River)
In helping Snake River to an upset victory over a ranked South Fremont team, Stailey helped make some big plays for the Panthers’ offense. The senior carried the ball 15 times for 100 yards and two scores. Then he added 75 yards and a TD through the air.
“He made two great catches,” Harrison said, “including a 65-yd TD. He ran the ball hard.”
WR Rylan Anderson, Sr. (Snake River)
The senior was a monster for quarterback Cole Gilbert in Snake River’s upset of South Fremont on Friday. Anderson caught a trio of passes for 140 yards and a touchdown.
“He made three clutch, tough catches,” Harrison said. “Helped us build an early lead. He’s getting better every week.”
1A DII
WR/DE Teague Matthews, So. (Rockland)
Matthews posted possibly the best local statistical game on Friday. The sophomore wideout caught 14 passes for 303 yards and seven (!) touchdowns. Yeah, you read that right. And for good measure, he recorded nine tackles and had an interception.
“An absolute dominate performance,” Bulldogs’ coach Gerry Hunter said. “Teague’s motor never stops. Farm kid that is physically strong and mentally tougher. At 6-foot-4, he creates a big mismatch for defenders.”
FB/LB Cody Woodworth, So. (Rockland)
In Rockland’s 68-30 win over Challis on Friday, Woodworth was the leader of the Bulldogs’ defense that spent a lot of time on the field. The sophomore tallied 14 tackles with a sack and an interception.
“Cody loves to hunt everything and anything. He hunts down the ball carrier and QB on every play,” Hunter said. “He never takes a play off. He’s a smart defender who looks for the tendency of the offense, then capitalized on it. Great blocker at fullback.”