SNAKE RIVER 7, BLACKFOOT 0, 4:25 -- After Snake River senior Rylan Anderson blocked the Blackfoot punt, the Panthers started their drive on the BF 29-yard line. Seven plays later, RB Carson Hawker punched in the touchdown from 1-yard out.
***
At the end of Q1, Snake River leads Blackfoot 7-0. The Snake River defensive line has looked dominant against the Broncos offensive line.
SECOND QUARTER
SNAKE RIVER 14, BLACKFOOT 0, 9:33 -- After Zach Stailey ran 22 yards on a 1st and 20, Snake River quarterback Cole Gilbert kept the ball in the red zone and ran to the outside for a 16-yard touchdown.
After struggling offensively against West Side last week, Snake River's offense has given Blackfoot problems early. The Panthers have rushed the ball 14 times for 81 yards so far tonight.
SNAKE RIVER 14, BLACKFOOT 7, 5:14 -- Blackfoot responds with a 38-yard touchdown pass from Jaxon Grimmett to Deegan Hale to get on the board. Blackfoot's drive was marred by penalties, but the Broncos overcame all the loss of yardage to get points on the 10-play drive.
HALFTIME: Snake River- 14, Blackfoot- 7.
THIRD QUARTER
SNAKE RIVER 14, BLACKFOOT 14, 8:42 -- We have a tie game. Snake River fumbled the ball on its opening possession of the second half and Blackfoot capitalized. At the goal line, Broncos' RB Austin Ramirez ran in a 1-yard touchdown.
BLACKFOOT 21, SNAKE RIVER 14, 2:11 -- Javonte King just made maybe the best catch of the year. His unreal one-handed, 38-yard grab sets up an easy Blackfoot touchdown. Broncos have their first lead of the night.
