Century head football coach Travis Hobson resigned Monday after coaching the Diamondbacks for the past six years. Hobson will remain as a teacher, head golf coach and a basketball assistant coach at the school.
The move has little to do with on-field performance. Last season, Hobson's Century team finished fourth in 4A, suffering a heartbreaking five-point loss to No. 2 seed Emmett in the semifinals.
Hobson coached 3A Shelley to three state titles before accepting the Century job in 2015. Over the last half-dozen seasons, the 41-year old led the Diamondbacks to a 35-28 record, including a 5-5 record in the state playoffs.
The Diamondbacks, under first-year athletic director Mark Pixton, will now seek out candidates for the next man to lead their football program.
“He brought us the letter last week and decided he wanted to spend some more time with his family, is what he told me,” Pixton said. “I posted the job yesterday. We’ll let it cook until after spring break, then we’ll put together a committee and interview.
“We want to take our time and find the right candidate. We’ll start the process in the first part of April.”
