AMERICAN FALLS – When Halle Romero looks back on the day she signed with a college soccer program, she said she will remember the attendees who have supported her over her soccer career.
That group not only included family, coaches and teammates, but also American Falls High School's boys soccer players, who’ve played with Romero since she was in third grade.
The American Falls senior said she gained confidence and aggressiveness from facing the boys in elementary school onward, at recess or in her backyard.
“I remember watching the boys in third grade, up on the field playing soccer and I just remember one day I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m going to do it,’” Romero said. “So I went up there and just started playing. They’ve been like my brothers ever since.”
What Romero gained from facing the boys helped lead her to Friday at American Falls High School, where she signed her National Letter of Intent to play soccer for Walla Walla Community College.
“I’ve always looked forward to this,” Romero said. “For it to actually come, it’s kind of like a dream come true.”
Romero committed to the community college in November after being offered scholarship money one month prior.
Walla Walla suffered its first loss of the 2019 season in the Northwest Athletic Conference tournament semifinals in penalty kicks after finishing first in the conference’s East Region standings.
The Warriors are led by Jordan Hacker, the 2019 NWAC East Coach of the Year. The six-year Walla Walla head coach had led his team to four consecutive postseason appearances.
Romero first met Hacker right before her junior season at a College of Idaho soccer camp.
“I just really respected him because he wants what’s the best for his athletes, and that’s just not on the soccer field,” Romero said. “He wants us to succeed in life. And to me and my family, that’s the biggest thing that stood out.”
Romero will join the program after leaving American Falls on a high note.
The 2019 first-team All-Area and 3A all-state forward compiled 34 goals and 11 assists.
Most of all, she was a captain of the first American Falls girls soccer team to make it to a state tournament since 2012. She scored both goals in a 2-1 win over Teton in a winner-to-state matchup.
“This year, I just really wanted it,” Romero said. “I wanted to get my name out there even more, so I just put in all of the extra work, stayed after practice and honestly just my team support. They pushed me to where I am today.”
Her past season was an evolution of her leadership skills, according to her mother, Shannon Porath, who had a hand in coaching her over the years.
“She’s always been good with the ball, but her voice and leading her team has improved over the years,” said Porath, who added that is evidenced by the captain guiding her team to a state bid.
With college upcoming, not only does Romero now have to say goodbye to her American Falls teammates, but the boys players who helped her along the way.
“They are the reasons why I began getting so intense into soccer,” Romero said of the boys. “Playing with them was a whole different level than playing with anybody else. So I do believe they’re the reason why I have made it as far as I am today.”