Caleb Burke was born in Pocatello. Growing up in Pocatello, and eventually moving to Moreland, he graduated from Snake River High School in 2001. He is active in his church and is always willing to help in any way he can. Burke served a full-time mission for his church in Nashville, Tennessee, and went on to complete a local service mission in Pocatello.
Burke started his career in funeral service in 2004 at a local funeral home. He obtained his degree in mortuary science from Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham, Oregon, dedicating himself to the bereaved and their loved ones. He honors and strives in all aspects of his life to live up to the trust others place in him; recognizing that trust is a truly sacred gift.
Burke was recently hired as a funeral director at Wilks Funeral Home in Pocatello.
Burke and his wife, Jexi, are parents to five amazing children. The Burkes love everything outdoors! They particularly enjoy family camping, fishing and hiking trips. They love going to sporting events and spending time in Island Park.