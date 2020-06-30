Echo Hawk & Olsen is excited to welcome Marissa Mahkuk Compton as our newest associate attorney. Compton joins the firm from Montana. She is an enrolled member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation and is an active advocate within of all of her communities.
Compton is a recent graduate from the Alexander Blewett III School of Law at the University of Montana and the College of Business at the University of Montana. She has earned her Juris Doctor, Master of Business Administration and an additional certificate in Federal Indian law. She previously graduated with honors with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Montana State University-Northern. Compton also had the honor of receiving the William S. Frost and Maylinn Smith Award from Law School, which is given to the best candidate “to acknowledge a strong commitment to and enthusiasm for protecting and enhancing the rights of Indian peoples and Tribes.”
She is admitted to the Blackfeet Nation Tribal Bar and is authorized to practice in Blackfeet Nation Tribal courts. As a student in the Margery Hunter Brown Indian Law Clinic, she has had the opportunity to work on and advise individuals, tribes and organizations on numerous tribal legal issues. Specifically, she has drafted tribal codes and resolutions, assisted with land disputes and created business plans.
When not at work, Compton can be usually be found outdoors. She loves the river and spends her summers paddle boarding or kayaking. In the winter, it’s skiing and snowboarding. Compton has a 10-year-old son and a spouse who are always eager to join her on adventures with their two pups, Kenai and Koda.
She has committed her legal and business education to tribal issues and looks forward to applying that education to her work as she joins the law firm of Echo Hawk & Olsen.