The holiday season in downtown Idaho Falls is in full swing, with residents rallying around the reinvigorated ideal of shopping local.
When you wrap the desire to support local businesses in with holiday lights and horse-drawn trolley rides, the recipe for a joyous holiday season takes form; the only thing missing is snow — or not. (AccuWeather's extended daily forecast shows snow is "possible" Saturday through Monday.)
Shopping locally is a major economic driver in the region.
For every $100 spent at local small businesses, $68 stays in the community, according to fundera.com, a resource that helps connect small businesses with lenders. That same $100 spent with national chains' local stores keeps $43 in the community. Local shopping keeps community businesses open and your neighbors employed.
"Shopping downtown this holiday season is as important as ever. In the local businesses, people will be able to find that special gift they have been searching out," said Catherine Smith, Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corp.'s executive director.
The free horse-drawn trolley rides are sure to bring cheer to everyone who experiences them. They will run every Saturday leading up to Christmas. The trolley rides start at Civitan Plaza, southeast corner of Park Avenue and B Street, and run from 1 to 4 p.m.
This year, downtown shoppers also can join in the search for Tracker, Santa’s puppy from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Tracker will be visiting many of the downtown businesses and needs to be found. A well-kept secret about Tracker is that he helps Santa find out who has been naughty or nice. Those wishing to participate need to go to Civitan Plaza for their map and punch card. The map will direct participants to each of the downtown businesses where Tracker can be found. (There are 21 puppies to find.) Those who find the required number of Trackers can pick up a prize from WeeBee Toys, 492 Shoup Ave., where Santa will be waiting to thank everyone for finding his puppy.
Adding to the festive mood, downtown Idaho Falls will be strung and lit with 17,000 lights.
"There's no more special shopping experience than shopping downtown. The downtown area will look spectacular this season," Smith said. "We have worked alongside the Parks and Recreation Department to create a wonderful holiday atmosphere."
The Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corp. helps make the holiday season a little merrier and has a calendar of activities that can be found online at downtownidahofalls.com/events.
Ammon events
Ammon is getting into the spirit as well, with both a Holiday Outdoor Decorating Contest and a Winter Light Parade.
Ammon has partnered with Kneaders Bakery and Café to offer prizes in four categories for its inaugural holiday outdoor decorating contest. The entry deadline for the contest is Wednesday.
The categories are Clark W. Griswold (most lights), best traditional, most creative and people's choice. Kneaders will offer gift baskets for first ($100), second ($75) and third ($50) place in each category. Judging will take place Dec. 6 to 10. People's Choice will be judged online. Winners will be announced Dec. 13. Enter at cityofammon.us and click "register/reserve."
The city has partnered with Connections Credit Union to present its Winter Lightapalooza parade at 6 p.m. Saturday. There's no fee to enter but entries are required to have a minimum of 1,500 lights and no live Santas. Prize money will be awarded in four categories: first place (Holiday Cheermeister), $700; best use of lights (Griswold Award), $400; best nonprofit (On the Nice List), $300; and honorable mention (Cindy Lou Who Award), $100. Enter at cityofammon.us and click "register/reserve."